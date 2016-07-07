Joe HISAISHI
The Best Of Cinema Music
July 24, 2016
Score:
music: HISAISHI Joe
This symphonic CD is a real masterpiece! The concert was held at the Tokyo Kokusai Forum Hall (6 Sept. 2011) and performed by the Tokyo New City Orchestra…
- by Major Start
ILA
YOKO KANNO produce Cyber Bicci
July 24, 2016
Score:
music: Kanno Yôko
This compilation is an excellent opportunity for those who wish to discover or simply to dive back into in the musical atmosphere of Ilaria…
- by Major Start
Shenmue
Orchestra Version
July 24, 2016
Score:
music: various composers
While waiting for the release of Shenmue 3, scheduled for the end of 2017, here is a good opportunity to dive back into the musical world of this excellent…
- by Major Start
Kill la Kill
Original Soundtrack 2
July 24, 2016
Score:
music: SAWANO Hiroyuki
Always composed and produced by SAWANO Hiroyuki, this OST 2 is only included in the "first press" DVD/Blu-ray box, Kill la Kill Vol.5. So, it contains 18 tracks, allocated…
- by Major Start
Card Captor Sakura
Complete Vocal Collection
July 24, 2016
Score:
music: various composers
Here is a classic of anime music, gathering all songs of Card Captor Sakura. This actually is one of the few anime where nearly all vocals are quite cute and enjoyable…
- by Major Start
Metal Gear
25th Anniversary
July 24, 2016
Score:
music: various composers
This album, released in August 2012, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Metal Gear, actually is a compilation of the most memorable themes from…
- by Major Start
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress
Original Soundtrack
July 17, 2016
Score:
music: SAWANO Hiroyuki
Released on May 2016, this Soundtrack is really good. The composer is a genius for real! And, as usual, both BGM and songs are fabulous…
- by Major Start
Kill la Kill
Original Soundtrack
July 17, 2016
Score:
music: SAWANO Hiroyuki
For those having loved music from the serie "Attack on Titan" or more recently "Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress", you will appreciate no doubt this Soundtrack…
- by Major Start
Flying Witch
Original Soundtrack
July 17, 2016
Score:
music: DEWA Yoshiaki
Here is the OST of Flying Witch, TV serie of 12 episodes broadcasted since April 2016. Overall, music are pretty simple and acoustic, and we mainly find here…
- by Major Start
Evangelion
VOX
July 17, 2016
Score:
music: SAGISU Shirô
Released in December 1997, this CD is based on music of the TV serie and movie, composed by SAGISU Shirô. The songs' inspiration mainly is Hip Hop & R'n'B…
- by Major Start
One Piece
Ongaku Kanzenban
July 7, 2016
Score:
music: TANAKA Kôhei & HAMAGUCHI Shiro
Containing 3 CD, this album is actually dedicated to BGM from the TV anime serie, composed for the large majority by TANAKA Kôhei…
- by Major Start
Attack on Titan
Original Soundtrack 1
July 7, 2016
Score:
music: SAWANO Hiroyuki
The entire album is very excellent (not to say epic!). It is anything but boring. The most of tracks are electro-orchestral music & rock as well…
- by Major Start
Snow White with the…
Original Soundtrack
July 7, 2016
Score:
music: OSHIMA Michiru
This album gathers BGM and songs of both seasons. The music atmosphere is, like the TV serie, charming, fairy-tale and romance…
- by Major Start
Spice and Wolf
Original Soundtrack
July 7, 2016
Score:
music: YOSHINO Yuji
"Traditional, medieval, folk, classical and acoustic", these are words that can define the music of this OST. It is filled with varied instruments (odd and recent), such as:…
- by Major Start
Spice and Wolf
II Original Soundtrack
July 7, 2016
Score:
music: YOSHINO Yuji
This OST, dedicated to the season 2 of Spice and Wolf, follows on from the composition of the first serie. i.e. still "Traditional, medieval and folk" music…
- by Major Start
Akai Ito
Original Soundtrack
July 7, 2016
Score:
music: KANNO Yuugo
All musics have been composed by KANNO Yuugo and at the very least, one can say that his compositions are beautiful. We mainly find tracks played with piano and…
- by Major Start
Attack on Titan
Original Soundtrack 2
July 7, 2016
Score:
music: SAWANO Hiroyuki
This CD contains 11 BGM, which actually are the remaining unreleased tracks of SAWANO Hiroyuki. The style stays basically the same than the previous OST…
- by Major Start
One Piece
15th Anniversary
July 7, 2016
Score:
music: Various Artists
This album gathers almost all songs from the TV serie, as well as some from special episodes, allocated in 3 CD. The first one regroups first fifteen opening themes…
- by Major Start