While waiting for the release of Shenmue 3, scheduled for the end of 2017, here is a good opportunity to dive back into the musical world of this excellent…

This compilation is an excellent opportunity for those who wish to discover or simply to dive back into in the musical atmosphere of Ilaria…

This symphonic CD is a real masterpiece! The concert was held at the Tokyo Kokusai Forum Hall (6 Sept. 2011) and performed by the Tokyo New City Orchestra…

Kill la Kill Original Soundtrack 2 July 24, 2016 Score: music: SAWANO Hiroyuki Always composed and produced by SAWANO Hiroyuki, this OST 2 is only included in the "first press" DVD/Blu-ray box, Kill la Kill Vol.5. So, it contains 18 tracks, allocated… - by Major Start

Card Captor Sakura Complete Vocal Collection July 24, 2016 Score: music: various composers Here is a classic of anime music, gathering all songs of Card Captor Sakura. This actually is one of the few anime where nearly all vocals are quite cute and enjoyable… - by Major Start