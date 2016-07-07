HOME    |    LISTEN CD    |    CD REVIEWS    |    SUBMIT REVIEW
AI Best Selection - Listen CD
What's New | ANIMEILLUSION
Updated: Jul. 24, 2016

+ 10 CD to listen to
+ 6 CD reviews
New CD Reviews
Updated: Jul. 24, 2016

  • Joe HISAISHI The Best Of Cinema Music

    Joe HISAISHI

    The Best Of Cinema Music

    July 24, 2016

    Score:

    music: HISAISHI Joe

    This symphonic CD is a real masterpiece! The concert was held at the Tokyo Kokusai Forum Hall (6 Sept. 2011) and performed by the Tokyo New City Orchestra…

    - by Major Start

  • ILA YOKO KANNO produce Cyber Bicci

    ILA

    YOKO KANNO produce Cyber Bicci

    July 24, 2016

    Score:

    music: Kanno Yôko

    This compilation is an excellent opportunity for those who wish to discover or simply to dive back into in the musical atmosphere of Ilaria…

    - by Major Start

  • Shenmue Orchestra Version

    Shenmue

    Orchestra Version

    July 24, 2016

    Score:

    music: various composers

    While waiting for the release of Shenmue 3, scheduled for the end of 2017, here is a good opportunity to dive back into the musical world of this excellent…

    - by Major Start

  • Kill la Kill Original Soundtrack 2

    Kill la Kill

    Original Soundtrack 2

    July 24, 2016

    Score:

    music: SAWANO Hiroyuki

    Always composed and produced by SAWANO Hiroyuki, this OST 2 is only included in the "first press" DVD/Blu-ray box, Kill la Kill Vol.5. So, it contains 18 tracks, allocated…

    - by Major Start

  • Card Captor Sakura Complete Vocal Collection

    Card Captor Sakura

    Complete Vocal Collection

    July 24, 2016

    Score:

    music: various composers

    Here is a classic of anime music, gathering all songs of Card Captor Sakura. This actually is one of the few anime where nearly all vocals are quite cute and enjoyable…

    - by Major Start

  • Metal Gear 25th Anniversary Metal Gear Music Collection

    Metal Gear

    25th Anniversary

    July 24, 2016

    Score:

    music: various composers

    This album, released in August 2012, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Metal Gear, actually is a compilation of the most memorable themes from…

    - by Major Start

  • Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress Original Soundtrack

    Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

    Original Soundtrack

    July 17, 2016

    Score:

    music: SAWANO Hiroyuki

    Released on May 2016, this Soundtrack is really good. The composer is a genius for real! And, as usual, both BGM and songs are fabulous…

    - by Major Start

  • Kill la Kill Original Soundtrack

    Kill la Kill

    Original Soundtrack

    July 17, 2016

    Score:

    music: SAWANO Hiroyuki

    For those having loved music from the serie "Attack on Titan" or more recently "Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress", you will appreciate no doubt this Soundtrack…

    - by Major Start

  • Flying Witch Original Soundtrack

    Flying Witch

    Original Soundtrack

    July 17, 2016

    Score:

    music: DEWA Yoshiaki

    Here is the OST of Flying Witch, TV serie of 12 episodes broadcasted since April 2016. Overall, music are pretty simple and acoustic, and we mainly find here…

    - by Major Start

  • Evangelion VOX

    Evangelion

    VOX

    July 17, 2016

    Score:

    music: SAGISU Shirô

    Released in December 1997, this CD is based on music of the TV serie and movie, composed by SAGISU Shirô. The songs' inspiration mainly is Hip Hop & R'n'B…

    - by Major Start

  • One Piece Eizo Ongaku Kanzenban (3 CD)

    One Piece

    Ongaku Kanzenban

    July 7, 2016

    Score:

    music: TANAKA Kôhei & HAMAGUCHI Shiro

    Containing 3 CD, this album is actually dedicated to BGM from the TV anime serie, composed for the large majority by TANAKA Kôhei…

    - by Major Start

  • Attack on Titan Original Soundtrack 1

    Attack on Titan

    Original Soundtrack 1

    July 7, 2016

    Score:

    music: SAWANO Hiroyuki

    The entire album is very excellent (not to say epic!). It is anything but boring. The most of tracks are electro-orchestral music & rock as well…

    - by Major Start

  • Snow White with the Red Hair Original Soundtrack

    Snow White with the…

    Original Soundtrack

    July 7, 2016

    Score:

    music: OSHIMA Michiru

    This album gathers BGM and songs of both seasons. The music atmosphere is, like the TV serie, charming, fairy-tale and romance…

    - by Major Start

  • Spice and Wolf Original Soundtrack

    Spice and Wolf

    Original Soundtrack

    July 7, 2016

    Score:

    music: YOSHINO Yuji

    "Traditional, medieval, folk, classical and acoustic", these are words that can define the music of this OST. It is filled with varied instruments (odd and recent), such as:…

    - by Major Start

  • Akai Ito Original Soundtrack

    Akai Ito

    Original Soundtrack

    July 7, 2016

    Score:

    music: KANNO Yuugo

    All musics have been composed by KANNO Yuugo and at the very least, one can say that his compositions are beautiful. We mainly find tracks played with piano and…

    - by Major Start

  • Attack on Titan Original Soundtrack 2

    Attack on Titan

    Original Soundtrack 2

    July 7, 2016

    Score:

    music: SAWANO Hiroyuki

    This CD contains 11 BGM, which actually are the remaining unreleased tracks of SAWANO Hiroyuki. The style stays basically the same than the previous OST…

    - by Major Start

  • One Piece 15th Anniversary Best Album

    One Piece

    15th Anniversary

    July 7, 2016

    Score:

    music: Various Artists

    This album gathers almost all songs from the TV serie, as well as some from special episodes, allocated in 3 CD. The first one regroups first fifteen opening themes…

    - by Major Start

